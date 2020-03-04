Kuldeep Singh Sengar held guilty, Unnao rape survivor's family says justice done

Unnao rape victim's family hailed the verdict of a Delhi court, which on Wednesday held former BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the case of death of the victim's father in police custody two years back.

"Justice has been done finally," a member of the victim's family said in Unnao, about 60 kms from here.

Sengar was already serving a life sentence, after being found guilty of raping the victim in 2017. The victim had tried to immolate herself before the UP chief minister's residence here but was thwarted by the cops.

Sengar, in a bid to deter the victim and her family from pursuing the case, had got her father arrested on fictitious charges. The father later died in Unnao jail under mysterious circumstances.

A probe had found the doctors at the jail and the district hospital guilty of negligence, substantiating the allegations of foul play by the victim's family. The doctor, instead of referring him to a specialised centre, had discharged him on the request of the police and he was subsequently sent back to jail, where he died a few hours later.

The victim's father had been thrashed by Sengar's brother and goons inside the Makhi police station in the Unnao district, after the family dared to lodge a complaint of rape. He was tied to a tree and beaten by the MLA's goons after he refused to withdraw the complaint.

A video showing the victim's father sitting inside the police station amid the supporters of the MLA had also gone viral on the social networking sites. The injuries on his body were also visible in the video.

Sengar was also an accused in the case of allegedly conspiring to get the victim and her family killed in an accident. A truck smashed into the car last year, in which the victim, her two aunts and her lawyer were travelling in the neighbouring Raebareli district, killing the aunts on the spot and wounding the victim and the lawyer critically.