Labourer killed in J&K terror attack

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 04 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 22:05 ist

A labourer was killed and two others were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday night, police said.

"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off," a police official said.

Additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism

