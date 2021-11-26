Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to emergency department of AIIMS-Delhi

The veteran politician is learnt to be suffering from fever and is drowsy

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 26 2021, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 21:13 ist
Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav addresses the party meeting, in Patna, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS, Delhi, on Friday, hospital sources said.

The veteran politician is learnt to be suffering from fever and is drowsy.

His condition is not serious and is stable. His blood samples have been sent for investigations and reports are awaited, a source said.

Lalu Prasad Yadav
India News
AIIMS

