Lalu Prasad's family drama touches a new low

The marital dispute between Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Roy touched a new low on Friday with her father, RJD MLA Chandrika Roy
Roy also lodged a complaint with the Shastri Nagar police station in the city insisting that the goods sent to his home last night cannot be unloaded without the presence of any member of Prasad's family and with no magistrate in attendance to supervise the process.
Aishwarya Roy had been allegedly driven out of her marital home, a few hundred meters away from her parents' house, by her mother-in-law, former chief minister Rabri Devi last week.
The allegations leveled by Chandrika Roy against Rabri Devi do not amount to any cognizable
The drama began late Thursday night when two pick-up vans carrying Aishwaryas personal items, which were loaded at Rabri
The MLA, whose late father Daroga Prasad Rai was a chief minister of Bihar in the 1970s, got furious when his security personnel informed him about it.
Standing guard outside his residence in the biting cold, Roy told reporters who had gathered at the spot We do not know what items they have sent. We had only sought our daughters mobile phone, jewelry and some cash that she was in possession of. I think they have sent this heap of
We cannot allow the unloading of these items in the absence of a magistrate. Going by their (Prasads family) conduct, they might conceal bottles of liquor or some other illegal item to get us framed. And why is no member of their family present, which is a legal requirement, Roy asked?
"His (Roy's) charge that we might have concealed illegal items, keeping cash jewelry etc.
Bharti said We are in possession of a letter written by
Aishwarya and Tej Pratap had tied the knot in May last year at a glittering ceremony which was attended by Lalu Prasad, who had come from Ranchi on parole since he is serving sentences in the fodder scam cases.
Tej Pratap, mercurial with an earthy demeanor in contrast to his soft-spoken and urbane wife, filed a divorce petition six months later.
While Tej Pratap, MLA and former minister,
The drivers of the vans were heard muttering under their breath, We were hired for a few hours and we have ended up spending the night hungry, awake and shivering in the cold. Poor people like us are being made to suffer on account of issues the rich families are having with each other.