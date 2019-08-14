Lanka keen on resuming ferry service from Rameswaram

Sri Lanka is keen on resuming the ferry service from Rameswaram to Thalaimannar in the Northern Province, which was suspended in 1983 due to the civil war, the country’s Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said on Wednesday.

“Sri Lanka is keen on resuming the ferry service and has repaired the existing infrastructure in our country. The service can start from Thalaimannar in the north, but the Indian government hasn’t made required repairs on their side. We are eagerly pushing for resumption of services,” Amaratunga said.

The ferry service from Rameswaram to Thalaimannar was operated till 1983 when the civil war between Sri Lanka and the LTTE escalated. The ferry service was shifted to Rameswaram from Dhanushkodi in 1964 after floods washed away the island.