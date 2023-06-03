LIC eases claim process for Odisha train crash victims

LIC eases claim process norms for Odisha train accident victims

The accident involving two passenger trains and a stationary goods train has led to the loss of life of at least 288 people so far and left over 1,100 injured

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 03 2023, 22:28 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 22:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

National insurer LIC on Saturday announced many relaxations for the claim settlement process for the victims of the Balasore train tragedy.

The accident involving two passenger trains and a stationary goods train has led to the loss of life of at least 288 people so far and left over 1,100 injured.

In a late evening statement, LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty announced a slew of relaxations to the claim settlement process for the kin of the victims.

Track live updates on the Odisha train accident here

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha on Friday. LIC is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief", Mohanty was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Corporation also announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC policies and also of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana. It said in lieu of registered death certificates, a list of casualties published by the Railways, police or any state or Central authorities will be accepted as proof of death.

The Corporation has also set up a special help desk and a call centre number (022-68276827) at the divisional and branch levels to respond to claim-related queries and for providing assistance to claimants. All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families, the statement said.

India News
LIC
trains
Coromandel Express
Indian Railways

