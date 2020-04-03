Light diyas on April 5 to show collective strength: PM

Light up lamps on April 5 at 9 pm to display collective strength to defeat coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 03 2020, 09:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 09:47 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to switch off lights of their homes at 9 pm for nine minutes on April 5 and light up lamps, candles, mobile flashlights to display the nation's collective spirit to defeat coronavirus.

In a video message, the prime minister said people should maintain social distancing and not form groups while lighting up lamps. He said the people should stay indoors.

He also said that people displayed unprecedented discipline and sense of service during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown that started on March 24 for a period of 21 days. 

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
