Listen to people to understand plight: Varun Gandhi

Listen to people to understand plight: Varun Gandhi

Gandhi also said that legal guarantee of the minimum support price was required to stop exploitation of farmers

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2021, 23:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 23:32 ist
BJP leader Varun Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Amid the standoff between the Modi government and farmers' outfits over agricultural reforms, outspoken BJP leader Varun Gandhi on Monday appeared to advise his party to listen to the people to understand their plight rather than speaking to them.

Gandhi, a three-term Lok Sabha member who has often taken a divergent stand from the BJP on farmers' issues, said the greatest concerns of farmers were rising cost of production, lack of minimum support price and backbreaking inflation.

“It is important to listen to the people to understand their plight instead of speaking to them,” Gandhi said after meeting farmers of his Lok Sabha constituency Pilibhit and adjacent Lakhimpur.

Gandhi also said that legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) was required to stop exploitation of farmers in wholesale markets.

“Till there is no statutory guarantee of MSP, farmers will continue to be exploited in mandis. Strict action should be taken on this,” he said.

The Pilibhit MP said that farmers in Uttar Pradesh did not receive fair remuneration for their crops and urged the Yogi Adityanath-led state government to give farmers their due.

Gandhi's remarks come at a time when the BJP is gearing up for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh by claiming that the policies of the Modi government and the Yogi government have benefited small farmers to a great extent.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly elections are seen as a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh last week, Home Minister Amit Shah had urged voters to re-elect Yogi as chief minister to ensure Modi continues as Prime Minister in 2024.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Varun Gandhi
BJP
MSP
farmers

Related videos

What's Brewing

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

 