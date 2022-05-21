News Live: Seven killed in accident in Dharwad while returning from wedding
updated: May 21 2022, 10:00 ist
College professor held over post on 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi Mosque
Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a 'Shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, police said.
The aftermath of incessant rainfall and flood at Haflong in Dima Hasao district of Assam.
Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary
Police investigation is on in Kedarnath temple in connection with the incident of a man walking a dog on the temple premises and offering prayers by making the dog touch the idol of Lord Nandi
Karnataka: Seven people died after their vehicle hit a tree in Nigadi, Dharwad last night; 10 people injured. 21 people were travelling to Benkankatti in the vehicle, after attending a wedding
Single-day rise of 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, 25 fatalities pushes India's tally to 4,31,34,145, death toll to 5,24,348: Union health ministry
Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka pay homage to Raijv Gandhi on his 31st death anniversary