News Live: 100 km area around Delhi be kept in NCR, says Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said he has suggested to the Centre that area in the radius of up to 100 km around Delhi should be kept in the National Capital Region (NCR).\r\n\r\nHe also said that when the NCR was formed, people of far-off districts thought that they would get a lot of benefits through inclusion in the NCR.\r\n\r\nBut it was not according to their expectations, a state government statement quoted the chief minister as saying.\r\n\r\n(PTI)
Magnitude 6 earthquake occurs 259 km north of Tobelo in Indonesia: US Geological Survey
100 km area around Delhi be kept in NCR: Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said he has suggested to the Centre that area in the radius of up to 100 km around Delhi should be kept in the National Capital Region (NCR).
He also said that when the NCR was formed, people of far-off districts thought that they would get a lot of benefits through inclusion in the NCR.
But it was not according to their expectations, a state government statement quoted the chief minister as saying.
(PTI)
Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin to hold video call on November 7 about Ukraine
US President Joe Biden will hold a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, both the Kremlin and a US source familiar with the matter said Saturday.
Read more
Kangana Ranaut may campaign for BJP in Uttar Pradesh polls
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut may campaign for the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.
Read more
Good morning readers, track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world here!