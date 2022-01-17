News Live: Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

Track DH's latest updates from India and around the world here!
#WATCH| Maharashtra: Property worth crores gutted in a massive fire that broke out in a closed cloth factory last night in Kazi compound, Bhiwandi. Cause behind fire not yet clear; fire brigades reached the spot at earliest. No casualties reported yet: Thane Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/GasV8QPYO7
Sad to know about the demise of kathak legend & vocalist Padma Vibhushan Pandit #birjumaharaj ji after suffering a heart attack in Delhi. Its an end of an era . My heartfelt condolences to his family & near ones . ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4DJrPmXSaC
Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away in Delhi late Sunday after suffering a heart attack, according to reports. He was 83. Read more
Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year's Open
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year's Australian Open despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country.
The world number one player left Australia late on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's Covid-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.
Unilever to weigh raising offer for Glaxo consumer unit
Unilever Plc has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer products division, according to people familiar with the matter.
Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away
PM Modi to address WEF's Davos Agenda today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on Monday via video conference, his office said.
