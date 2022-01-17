News Live: Kathak legend Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away at 83

  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 08:34 ist
    Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj passes away

    Kathak exponent Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away in Delhi late Sunday after suffering a heart attack, according to reports. He was 83. Read more

    Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year's Open

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year's Australian Open despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country.

    The world number one player left Australia late on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's Covid-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status.

    Unilever to weigh raising offer for Glaxo consumer unit

    Unilever Plc has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer products division, according to people familiar with the matter.

    PM Modi to address WEF's Davos Agenda today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a 'State of the World' special address at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda on Monday via video conference, his office said.

