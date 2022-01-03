News Live: Sudan's PM resigns as deadly crackdown on protesters goes on

Biden vows US to act decisively if Russia invades Ukraine
President Joe Biden conferred on Sunday with Ukraine's leader over the Russian troop buildup near its border with Ukraine, promising that the US and allies will act “decisively” if Russia further invades Ukraine.
Sudan's PM resigns as deadly crackdown on protesters goes on
Sudan's civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned Sunday, more than two months after a coup and following another deadly crackdown on protesters, with the military now firmly in control.
Pakistani Hindus to embark on temple tours in India later in January
A delegation of Pakistani Hindus will visit shrines in India later this month, officials said here on Sunday, as the government encourages religious tourism for minorities in the country.
