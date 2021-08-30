News Live: North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor, says IAEA

  • updated: Aug 30 2021, 07:16 ist
  • 07:15

    Hurricane Ida pummels Louisiana as Category 3 storm

    Hurricane Ida battered southern Louisiana Sunday, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.

  • 07:14

    Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Wednesday

    President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said on Sunday.

  • 07:13

    North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor, IAEA says

    North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons, the UN atomic watchdog has said in an annual report.

  • 07:10

    Formula One under fire after Spa 'race' farce

    Sunday's rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One's shortest ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical.

