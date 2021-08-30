News Live: North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor, says IAEA

Hurricane Ida battered southern Louisiana Sunday, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.\r\n\r\nRead more
Hurricane Ida pummels Louisiana as Category 3 storm
Hurricane Ida battered southern Louisiana Sunday, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.
Read more
Biden to welcome Zelenskiy to White House on Wednesday
President Joe Biden will meet with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House on Wednesday in a show of solidarity between the two countries, the White House said on Sunday.
Read more
North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor, IAEA says
North Korea appears to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons, the UN atomic watchdog has said in an annual report.
Read more
Formula One under fire after Spa 'race' farce
Sunday's rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One's shortest ever race, and also as a leading contender for most farcical.
Read more