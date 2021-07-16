News Live: Choksi alleges kidnapping attempt by Indian agencies
News Live: Choksi alleges kidnapping attempt by Indian agencies
updated: Jul 16 2021, 08:39 ist
08:38
UN appeals for $850 million to help war-torn Afghanistan
The UN humanitarian chief in Afghanistan appealed for $850 million Thursday to help the war-torn country cope with the impact of the Taliban offensive, protracted malnutrition for a third of the country, a severe drought, and the return of 627,000 Afghans this year, most of them deported from neighbouring Iran.
Ramiz Alakbarov told reporters at U.N. headquarters after a virtual briefing from the capital of Kabul that at least 80 million Afghans are in need of assistance and the U.N. plan is to provide help for at least 15.7 million of them.
08:23
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Wadala
Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/wPgOZUukms
People hold Cuban and US flags as they march during a protest showing support for Cubans demonstrating against their government, in Hialeah, Florida in United States.
Credit: AFP Photo
07:56
US: 4 officers shot, 2 critically, in Texas standoff with man
Four officers were shot and wounded, two critically, after a man barricaded himself in a house in a small West Texas town, authorities said.
The episode began about 2 pm on Thursday in a residential street in Levelland, about 50 kilometers west of Lubbock.
Details were sketchy, but Levelland Police said in a social media posting that three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital, while one went to a Levelland hospital.
07:28
Choksi back in Antigua after getting bail in Dominica, alleges kidnapping attempt by Indian agencies
Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, who was granted bail after spending nearly two months in a Dominican jail, alleged a "kidnapping attempt" by Indian agencies and said he was willing to cooperate in the Rs 13,000 crore scam investigation.
Think tank recommends India set up new trade negotiating body
As India prepares for renegotiations and new trade negotiations with complementary markets including the UK, US, and European Union, a think tank paper has recommended establishing a new body of experienced trade negotiators with a designated trade representative within the ministry of commerce.
Normally, India’s trade negotiations are done by bureaucrats from the commerce ministry either through permanent representation in Geneva at the WTO or through a need-based swift move of other civil servants from relevant ministries, Ridhika Batra, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and vice president of corporate affairs, Americas for the Mahindra group, said in a report on India-US trade relations released by the think tank.
07:18
Cuban government blames Twitter for unrest
Unprecedented anti-government protests broke out in Cuba on July 11, which the single-party state leadership blames on a Twitter campaign orchestrated by the United States.
But experts AFP spoke to say that view is at best an exaggeration.
"I have irrefutable proof that the majority of those that took part in this (internet) campaign were in the United States and used automated systems to make content go viral, without being penalized by Twitter," Cuba's Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez said Tuesday.
07:16
Federal front? First fight for federalism
While it was the Congress that, in its heyday, started the trend of undermining the autonomy of state governments and encroaching on their powers, the BJP, in the Modi era, has gone further in usurping the rights of the states with its highhanded approach and unilateral policymaking.
