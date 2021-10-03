News Live: J&K BJP files FIR against Cong's Abdul Rashid Dar for alleged derogatory remarks against PM
updated: Oct 03 2021, 07:52 ist
'Everybody is frustrated,' Biden says as his agenda stalls
President Joe Biden on Saturday acknowledged frustrations as Democrats strain to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government-overhaul plan and salvage a related public works bill after frantic negotiations failed to produce a deal.
“Everybody is frustrated. That's part of being in government," Biden told reporters before leaving the White House for a weekend stay at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. He pledged to ”work like hell" to get the two pillars of his domestic agenda passed into law, but refrained from laying out a new deadline. (AP)
Dubai | Our service business, international business, was at 97% level through the Covid year, from April 2020 to March 2021: Union Minister Piyush Goyal pic.twitter.com/ID4pTVXiFl
Minor girl kidnapped year ago recovered, accused arrested
A minor girl, who was allegedly raped and kidnapped by a youth about a year ago in Uttar Pradesh, was recovered by police.
The accused has also been arrested, police said on Saturday.
Suryawa police station in-charge Brijesh Kumar Maurya said the accused, Pankaj Kumar, befriended the minor girl and raped her several times, resulting in pregnancy. (PTI)
J-K: Sinha launches paddy procurement centres
To ensure timely sale of paddy and remunerative prices to farmers, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday evening launched 20 procurement centres (PPCs) in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, an official said.
In a first, the government of J&K has started procuring wheat in addition to paddy, the official spokesman said.
Speaking at the launch, the Lt Governor said the amount of sale proceeds will be directly credited into the accounts of farmers within 72 hours.
J-K BJP files FIR against Cong's Abdul Rashid Dar for alleged derogatory remarks against PM
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Saturday filed an FIR against Congress leader Abdul Rashid Dar over his alleged derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A BJP spokesperson said an FIR was lodged at Ram Munshi Bag police station against Dar, a former MLA from Sopore. BJP leaders also took out a protest march, he said.
The spokesperson alleged that Dar had made some derogatory remarks against the prime minister during an event of the Congress party. (PTI)
