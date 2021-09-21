News Live: US Vice-President Kamala Harris to meet PM Modi on September 23

Threats to Hinduism 'imaginary', says Union Home Ministry: RTI
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre has effectively demolished all apprehensions and questions pertaining to any perceived threats to the Hindu religion, dismissing them as merely 'hypothetical' or 'imaginary'.
'Modi-Biden meet will strengthen India-US relation'
The maiden bilateral meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday will allow taking the relationship between the two countries from strength to strength while helping in reinforcing and giving momentum to the Quad grouping, a White House official has said.
US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23
US Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on September 23, a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House, officials have said.
Biden will host Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. - PTI.
NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover
NASA on Monday announced it would land an ice-seeking rover on a region of the Moon's south pole called the Nobile Crater in 2023.
Read more
Threats to Hinduism 'imaginary', says Union Home Ministry: RTI
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre has effectively demolished all apprehensions and questions pertaining to any perceived threats to the Hindu religion, dismissing them as merely 'hypothetical' or 'imaginary'.
Read more
'Modi-Biden meet will strengthen India-US relation'
The maiden bilateral meet between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Thursday will allow taking the relationship between the two countries from strength to strength while helping in reinforcing and giving momentum to the Quad grouping, a White House official has said.
Read more
US Vice-Prez Kamala Harris to meet PM Narendra Modi on September 23
US Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on September 23, a day ahead of the maiden bilateral meet between him and President Joe Biden and the Quad Summit at the White House, officials have said.
Biden will host Modi for their first in-person bilateral meeting at the White House on September 24. Later on that day, Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit at the White House with Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. - PTI.