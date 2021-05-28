News Live: Covax supply hit due to Covid-19 crisis in India, USAID tells lawmakers

Due to the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis in India, the global supply of COVAX has been badly hit, so much so that there are many parts of the world where one shot has been dispensed to health workers or frontline workers and the second shot has not been forthcoming, a top Biden administration official told lawmakers.
What we know about the origins of Covid-19
Scientists are revisiting a central mystery of Covid-19: Where, when and how did the virus that causes the disease originate?
Due to the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis in India, the global supply of COVAX has been badly hit, so much so that there are many parts of the world where one shot has been dispensed to health workers or frontline workers and the second shot has not been forthcoming, a top Biden administration official told lawmakers on Thursday.
Global temperatures could rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius within 5 years
There’s about a 40% chance that the global average temperatureforat least one of the next five years will be 1.5º Celsius higher than in pre-industrial times— and the odds are only going up.
