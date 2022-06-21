Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Shiv Sena 'in talks' with minister Eknath Shinde; BJP hails MLA's rebellion
Maharashtra Political Crisis Live: Shiv Sena 'in talks' with minister Eknath Shinde; BJP hails MLA's rebellion
updated: Jun 21 2022, 13:17 ist
In a major setback for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena leader and cabinet minister Eknath Shinde and 11 MLAs said to be loyal to him have reportedly moved to a hotel in Gujarat’s Surat. Stay tuned for more updates.
13:15
BJP to stake claim to form govt in Maharashtra?
Whatever is right for the people of Maharashtra will be done. Their interest is more important than their power. If it's needed for Maharashtra such a movement can take place: BJP leader Pravin Darekar, when asked about speculations that BJP will soon stake claims to form govt in the state.
12:55
As Maha Sena minister goes incommunicado, BJP says no role in it
MaharashtraBJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said his party has got nothing to do with political developments in the ruling Shiv Sena, whose minister Eknath Shinde has gone incommunicado along with some MLAs.
12:34
I will not comment on what is happening with any other party but we will discuss it in the right place if it is needed. This is not something to be discussed in public: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde currently not reachable
12:20
Eknath Shinde: From driver to Shiv Sena LP leader
From a humble autorickshaw and tempo driver to moving to the top legislative post in Shiv Sena,Eknath Shinde has come a long way. Shinde (55) is trusted by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray for his skills and is also close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Problems have cropped up in their party only due to instigating statements of Sanjay Raut. People won't tolerate - Eknath Shinde's rebellion is an example. Sanjay Raut should speak politely. He doesn't need to speak harshly on every matter: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil
11:55
Communication established with Maha Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde: Sanjay Raut
11:54
Turmoil on in Shiv Sena since day 1, claims Maharashtra Cong leader
In view of Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde going incommunicado and apparently camping in Gujarat along with some party MLAs after the state Legislative Council polls, a Maharashtra Congress minister on Tuesday claimed there was unrest in the Sena for about a week.
BJP to stake claim to form govt in Maharashtra?
Whatever is right for the people of Maharashtra will be done. Their interest is more important than their power. If it's needed for Maharashtra such a movement can take place: BJP leader Pravin Darekar, when asked about speculations that BJP will soon stake claims to form govt in the state.
As Maha Sena minister goes incommunicado, BJP says no role in it
MaharashtraBJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said his party has got nothing to do with political developments in the ruling Shiv Sena, whose minister Eknath Shinde has gone incommunicado along with some MLAs.
I will not comment on what is happening with any other party but we will discuss it in the right place if it is needed. This is not something to be discussed in public: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on some MLAs of Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde currently not reachable
Eknath Shinde: From driver to Shiv Sena LP leader
From a humble autorickshaw and tempo driver to moving to the top legislative post in Shiv Sena,Eknath Shinde has come a long way. Shinde (55) is trusted by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray for his skills and is also close to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Read More
Well done Eknath Shinde: BJP's Narayan Rane hails Sena MLA's rebellion
Amit Shah reaches BJP chief JP Nadda's house amid Maharashtra crisis
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached BJP chief JP Nadda's house as the party goes on overdrive amid the Maharashtra political crisis.
I don't see any threat to MVA, but we are going to discuss in today's meeting how one of the Congresscandidates lost, what exactly happened and why, says former CM Prithviraj Chavan
Maharashtra MLC poll: Uddhav calls urgent meet after suspected cross-voting
The two-and-a-half-year-old Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is now under threat with a group of MLAs led by party veteran Eknath Shinde reportedly in Gujarat’s trading town, Surat.
Read More
Problems have cropped up in their party only due to instigating statements of Sanjay Raut. People won't tolerate - Eknath Shinde's rebellion is an example. Sanjay Raut should speak politely. He doesn't need to speak harshly on every matter: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil
Communication established with Maha Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde: Sanjay Raut
Turmoil on in Shiv Sena since day 1, claims Maharashtra Cong leader
In view of Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde going incommunicado and apparently camping in Gujarat along with some party MLAs after the state Legislative Council polls, a Maharashtra Congress minister on Tuesday claimed there was unrest in the Sena for about a week.