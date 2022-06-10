News Live: PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat today to launch projects worth Rs 3,050 crore

A day after Centre announces hike of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy, raising MSP to Rs 2,040, the ruling BJD in Odisha has expresseddissatisfaction over the move anddemandedthat the amount be further increased to Rs 2,930 per quintal.
PM Narendra Modi to visit Gujarat today to launch projects worth Rs 3,050 crore
Sarabia strikes as Spain squeeze past Switzerland
Spain registered the first win of their Nations League campaign on Thursday as Pablo Sarabia's early goal was enough for a 1-0 victory over Switzerland.
Brazil confirms its first monkeypox case
Brazil has confirmed its first case of monkeypox in a 41-year-old man who had traveled to Europe, the health ministry announced Thursday.
Police have arrested 30 protestors under various sections of IPC, in connection with the AIMIM party protest against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal in Delhi yesterday.
