News Live: Counting of votes in in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats today
updated: Jun 26 2022, 08:06 ist
Track the latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH. Stay tuned!
08:04
Captain Rohit Sharma tests positive for Covid-19
Team India Captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test conducted on Saturday, June 25. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team: BCCI
08:02
Punjab | Dalbir Kaur, sister of Indian national Sarabjit Singh who was sentenced to death for spying by a Pakistan court in 1991 and died in 2013, passed away late last night. Her last rites will be conducted today at Bhikhiwind in Punjab.
07:21
Modi to talk about gender equality at G7 with Biden attending after US abortion ruling
Gender equality and democracy are among the issues likely to figure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s exchanges with other world leaders during the G7 summit, which will take place at Schloss Elmau in Germany on Tuesday.
Bypolls: Counting of votes on Sunday in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats
The fate of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others will be decided on Sunday when counting of votes takes place in three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi where bypolls were held on June 23.
WHO says monkeypox is not yet a health emergency
The World Health Organization's chief said Saturday that the monkeypox outbreak was a deeply concerning evolving threat but did not currently amount to a global public health emergency.
