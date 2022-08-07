News Live: ISRO satellite launch suffers data loss at terminal phase

  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 10:03 ist
  • 10:03

  • 10:00

    Akasa Air to take its first flight

  • 10:00

    Jyotiraditya M. Scindia along with MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.) inaugurates Akasa Air's Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight

  • 09:58

    SSLV's all stages performed as expected, but suffered data loss at terminal phase of the mission, says ISRO Chief Somanath

    We are analysing the data and will come back on the the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon: ISRO chief

  • 08:28

    ISRO to launch maiden SSLV carrying an Earth Observation Satellite and AzaadiSAT-developed by a team of students & science & tech incubator 'Space Kids India'-from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota today

  • 07:09

    Section 144 CrPC imposed in Churachandpur, Bishnupur districts for next 2 months after 3-4 people torched a vehicle in Phougakchao Ikhang last evening

  • 07:09

    UNSC to address Gaza airstrikes as death toll reaches 24

    The UN Security Council (UNSC) is to discuss Israel's airstrikes onGazain a closed doors session in New York on Monday, as the death toll continued to rise, with 24 people confirmed dead and 203 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

    The UN's most powerful body agreed to address the attacks following requests for it to do so made by the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, France, Norway and China on Saturday, dpa news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.

  • 07:06

    Mobile data services suspended for 5 days in entire Manipur