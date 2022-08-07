News Live: ISRO satellite launch suffers data loss at terminal phase
News Live: ISRO satellite launch suffers data loss at terminal phase
updated: Aug 07 2022, 10:03 ist
Track latest news and updates from India and across the world, only with DH!
10:03
Manipur | Section 144 CrPC imposed in the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts for the next two months after 3-4 people torched a vehicle in Phougakchao Ikhang last evening.
Manipur | Section 144 CrPC imposed in the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts for the next two months after 3-4 people torched a vehicle in Phougakchao Ikhang last evening. pic.twitter.com/WjY5mTOio4
SSLV's all stages performed as expected, but suffered data loss at terminal phase of the mission, says ISRO Chief Somanath
We are analysing the data and will come back on the the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon: ISRO chief
SSLV-D1 performed as expected at all stages. In the terminal phase of the mission, some data loss is occurring. We are analysing the data to conclude the final outcome of the mission with respect to achieving a stable orbit: ISRO chairman S. Somanath pic.twitter.com/va2Womiro5
ISRO to launch maiden SSLV carrying an Earth Observation Satellite and AzaadiSAT-developed by a team of students & science & tech incubator 'Space Kids India'-from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota today
07:09
Section 144 CrPC imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur, Bishnupur districts
Section 144 CrPC imposed in Churachandpur, Bishnupur districts for next 2 months after 3-4 people torched a vehicle in Phougakchao Ikhang last evening
07:09
UNSC to address Gaza airstrikes as death toll reaches 24
The UN Security Council (UNSC) is to discuss Israel's airstrikes onGazain a closed doors session in New York on Monday, as the death toll continued to rise, with 24 people confirmed dead and 203 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The UN's most powerful body agreed to address the attacks following requests for it to do so made by the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, France, Norway and China on Saturday, dpa news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.
07:06
Mobile data services suspended for 5 days in entire Manipur
Mobile data services suspended in the entire state of Manipur for 5 days after one van was reportedly set ablaze by 3/4 youths suspected to be of a community, in Bishnupur. The crime has created tense communal situation & volatile law & order situation in the state: Manipur Govt pic.twitter.com/4NoY1bQKVH
Manipur | Section 144 CrPC imposed in the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts for the next two months after 3-4 people torched a vehicle in Phougakchao Ikhang last evening.
Akasa Air to take its first flight
Jyotiraditya M. Scindia along with MoS General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.) inaugurates Akasa Air's Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight
SSLV's all stages performed as expected, but suffered data loss at terminal phase of the mission, says ISRO Chief Somanath
We are analysing the data and will come back on the the status of the satellites as well as the vehicle performance soon: ISRO chief
ISRO to launch maiden SSLV carrying an Earth Observation Satellite and AzaadiSAT-developed by a team of students & science & tech incubator 'Space Kids India'-from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota today
Section 144 CrPC imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur, Bishnupur districts
Section 144 CrPC imposed in Churachandpur, Bishnupur districts for next 2 months after 3-4 people torched a vehicle in Phougakchao Ikhang last evening
UNSC to address Gaza airstrikes as death toll reaches 24
The UN Security Council (UNSC) is to discuss Israel's airstrikes onGazain a closed doors session in New York on Monday, as the death toll continued to rise, with 24 people confirmed dead and 203 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
The UN's most powerful body agreed to address the attacks following requests for it to do so made by the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, France, Norway and China on Saturday, dpa news agency reported, citing diplomatic sources.
Mobile data services suspended for 5 days in entire Manipur