LJD to merge with JD(S) in Kerala

Both the parties are coalition partners in the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath
  • Jun 02 2022, 22:55 ist
  Jun 02 2022, 22:55 ist

The Loktantrik Janata Dal in Kerala led by former MP M V Shreyams Kumar decided to merge with the Janata Dal (Secular).

Both the parties are coalition partners in the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala. The LDF leadership was insisting on a merger of the parties.

Shreyams Kumar said that the differences among the parties were sorted out and the posts of office bearers would be shared among the party leaders. A formal merger meeting will be held soon.

At present Janata Dal (S) is having two MLAs in Kerala and LJD is having one.

Janata Dal
India News
Indian Politics
Kerala

