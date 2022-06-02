LJD to merge with JD(S) in Kerala

The Loktantrik Janata Dal in Kerala led by former MP M V Shreyams Kumar decided to merge with the Janata Dal (Secular).
Both the parties are coalition partners in the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front in Kerala. The LDF leadership was insisting on a merger of the parties.
Shreyams Kumar said that the differences among the parties were sorted out and the posts of office bearers would be shared among the party leaders. A formal merger meeting will be held soon.
At present Janata Dal (S) is having two MLAs in Kerala and LJD is having one.
