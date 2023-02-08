Lok Sabha adjourned for lack of quorum

Lok Sabha adjourned for lack of quorum

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a nearly 85-minute speech in reply to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 08 2023, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 22:13 ist
Lok Sabha during Budget Session. Credit: IANS Photo

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday evening for a lack of quorum.

DMK member Dayanidhi Maran raised the issue of quorum after his party colleague T R Baalu completed his speech on a debate on the Union Budget.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla directed officials to ring the quorum bell to ensure presence of at least 55 members, which is 10 per cent of the total strength of the House.

As the government's floor managers failed to muster the required numbers, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings for the day. The Lok Sabha had extended its sitting till 8 pm to continue the debate on the Union Budget.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a nearly 85-minute speech in reply to a debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha.

After the House was adjourned, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters outside Parliament, "Soon after the prime minister completed his speech and left, all his sycophants also followed him. The House had to be adjourned for want of quorum."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Lok Sabha
India News

What's Brewing

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Hillary visits Ellora caves, calls them 'extraordinary'

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

Why first 72 hours are crucial for Turkey quake rescues

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

More 'Drishyam', 'Drishyam 2' remakes under development

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

Australia blocks coal mine near Great Barrier Reef

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

In quake-hit Turkiye, Syria, many victims, little time

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

What are virginity tests that Delhi HC called sexist?

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

PM Modi wears jacket made from recycled plastic bottles

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala

 