Lok Sabha adjourned for the day after passing Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, amid ruckus in the House with opposition MPs continuing their protest over the Adani issue.

As MPs re-assembled at 12 pm after the adjournment in the morning, opposition members rushed to the Well of the House and raised slogans demanding a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Track live updates of Budget Session here

Some papers as well as reports were laid on the table of the House amid the din.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav then introduced the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023.

Amid the loud sloganeering by Opposition members, the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was taken up for consideration and was passed without a debate.

As the Opposition members, several of whom were dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government, continued their sloganeering while holding placards with 'democracy in danger' written on them, Rama Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The House will meet on Monday as members agreed to not hold a sitting on Friday and Thursday being a holiday.

Earlier, Opposition MPs were on their feet as soon as the House assembled at 11 am, raising slogans and demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

They displayed placards as some Opposition members trooped into the Well of the House.

Bhartruhari Mahtab, who was in the Chair at the time, adjourned the House till 12 noon amid the noisy protest.

The treasury and Opposition benches are at loggerheads with the government over the Adani issue and the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the lower house.

Since the start of the second leg of the Budget Session on March 13, Lok Sabha has been witnessing frequent disruptions with Opposition members demanding a JPC probe.

The Question Hour has been disrupted every day since March 13.