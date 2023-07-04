Om Birla to lead parliamentary delegation to Mongolia

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lead parliamentary delegation to Mongolia

The July 6-8 visit will contribute towards sustaining high-level exchanges and reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and Mongolia.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2023, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 22:49 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Credit: PTI File Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a parliamentary delegation to Mongolia, the first such visit by an Indian parliamentary team to that country after a gap of seven years.

This is the "return visit" of the parliamentary delegation since the Parliament of India hosted the Mongolian delegation in December 2021, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Tuesday.

The Indian delegation is visiting at the invitation of the Speaker of the State Great Khural (parliament) of Mongolia.

The July 6-8 visit will contribute towards sustaining high-level exchanges and reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and Mongolia, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

During the visit, the Speaker will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Sukhbaatar Square, Ulaanbaatar, by Zandanshatar Gombojav, the Speaker of the State of Great Khural.

The delegation will call on President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and will have a bilateral parliamentary dialogue with the Speaker of the host parliament.

Since the visit is coinciding with the commencement of the Nadaam festivities, marking the beginning of the Mongolian new year, Birla and the delegation will get an opportunity to participate in the mini Nadaam celebrations hosted by the speaker of the Mongolian Parliament.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Lok Sabha
Om Birla
Mongolia

Related videos

What's Brewing

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

 