Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges Kota students to study without stress, reach out to him

LS Speaker urges Kota students to study without stress

PTI
PTI, Kota,
  • Jan 01 2023, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 21:46 ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Credit: IANS File Photo

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has urged students coming to Rajasthan’s Kota city to study without any stress and reach out to him in case of any trouble.

Addressing the students on New Year's eve, he also touched upon rising concern among parents over the aspirants taking their lives after failing to crack various competitive exams.

"Students should not be depressed about their studies. Life is full of challenges and one who is determined and works hard for his goal never fails," he said on Saturday.

The Kota-Bundi MP also asked the students to remain positive and in high spirits in 2023.

He said whenever parliamentarians from various parts of the country visit him, they talk about the children from their respective states studying here and inquire about their well-being.

"Each and every family living in Kota is your family and they will take care of you," Birla told the students.

Also Read | A temple exclusively for JEE, NEET wishes: In country's coaching hub, students flock to scribble on 'wall of beliefs'

He also assured to provide them with phone numbers of his local office and the one in Delhi, and asked them to contact him if anything bothers them.

"Remedy and solution of every problem and every difficulty is with me. You just come and meet me," he told the gathering.

Addressing the issue of student suicides in Kota, considered the coaching hub of the country, the Lok Sabha Speaker told the aspirants that they were not in the city to end their lives for an examination, but to enjoy their educational pursuit.

Asked about preference of English as a medium of communication, he said, "All proceedings in Parliament were earlier conducted in English and everyone spoke in that language. But I started speaking in Hindi and now 90 per cent people in the Parliament participate in debates and discussions in Hindi."

According to police, 15 students allegedly committed suicide in Kota in 2022.

