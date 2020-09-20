LS passes bill to set up National Forensic University

LS passes bill to set up National Forensic Sciences University

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 20 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2020, 22:13 ist

A bill to establish a National Forensic Sciences University by upgrading the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University was passed by Lok Sabha on Sunday without a debate.

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill was introduced in the House in March during the last session. When it came up for passage, it was passed without a debate.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy moved the bill for consideration and passage.

The proposed university would facilitate and promote studies and research and help achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioral science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas.

The university will grant degrees and other academic distinctions and will be open to all persons irrespective of gender, race, caste, creed, disability, domicile, ethnicity, social or economic background. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gujarat
Lok Sabha
Parliament

What's Brewing

'Secret chamber at suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist's home'

'Secret chamber at suspected Al-Qaeda terrorist's home'

Novak Djokovic advances into Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic advances into Italian Open final

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

No govt study on Covid-19 impact on mental health

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

World War II submarine is found in Southeast Asia

 