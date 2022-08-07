Lumpy disease: Rajasthan worst hit state

Lumpy disease: Rajasthan worst hit state

Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been hit by the outbreak of the disease

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 07 2022, 11:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 13:42 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Rajasthan has been worst hit by the outbreak of lumpy skin disease with 11 districts reporting a surge in cases, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Purushottam Rupala has said.

Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been hit by the outbreak of the disease.

Rupala, who was here with a central team to take stock of the disease affected areas, on Saturday cautioned people against drinking milk of the affected cows and said such animals should be isolated.

Also Read—Over 400 cattle die from lumpy skin disease in Punjab, 20,000 infected in a month

"Out of five affected states in the country, Rajasthan is the most affected with 11 districts reporting cases of lumpy skin disease," he had told reporters.

The minister said the central and state governments are making serious efforts to prevent the spread of the disease in cattle and will soon be able to control it.

He said the infected animals should be kept separate from healthy animals and the vaccination of healthy animals should be done. Dedicated isolation centres should be set up for this purpose, he said.

He further said goat pox vaccine is completely effective to prevent this disease.

Also Read—Lumpy skin disease spreads to 17 districts of Gujarat, over 1,200 cattle dead so far; govt in tizzy

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to donors, social workers, public representatives, personnel and all sections of the society to cooperate financially for the prevention of lumpy skin disease spreading among animals of the state.

Lumpy disease infects cows and buffaloes mainly through vectors like blood-feeding insects. It leads to formation of nodes on the animal's skin or hide that look like lumps.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
Punjab
Uttarakhand
Gujarat
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
cattle
Cows
India News
Ashok Gehlot

What's Brewing

Flight tracking websites irk billionaires and baddies

Flight tracking websites irk billionaires and baddies

Bhatlapenumarru & its son who designed the Tricolour

Bhatlapenumarru & its son who designed the Tricolour

K'taka: 127 tonnes of single-use plastic seized in July

K'taka: 127 tonnes of single-use plastic seized in July

Peacocks, parrots and paithani

Peacocks, parrots and paithani

In pursuit of deep-sky delights

In pursuit of deep-sky delights

Kalamkari kaleidoscope

Kalamkari kaleidoscope

DH Toon | Weightlifting, a team event

DH Toon | Weightlifting, a team event

 