Madhya Pradesh Govt Crisis Live: Jyotiraditya Scindia big leader, definitely welcome in BJP, says Narottam Mishra
Madhya Pradesh Govt Crisis Live: Jyotiraditya Scindia big leader, definitely welcome in BJP, says Narottam Mishra
Track this live blog for instant updates on the ongoing government crisis in Madhya Pradesh after 20 ministers resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership.
10:03
Multiple media reports are saying that Jyotiraditya Scindia may join the BJP. Today morning, BJP leader Narottam Mishra said that he (Scindia) is a "big leader, and he will definitely be welcomed in BJP."
10:00
JUST IN | Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves from his residence.
09:53
Unable to reach Scindia because he has swine flu, says Digvijay Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that Jyotiraditya Scindia is out of contact because he has swine flu. "We tried to contact Scindiaji, but it's being said that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him," Chouhan said while speaking to reporters last night.
09:51
We honour Madhavrao Scindia on his birth anniversary today. He served as a Lok Sabha MP for nine terms & served as the Railways Minister. The first Shatabdi Express was launched during his tenure. pic.twitter.com/b6FwZjptGu
20 MP ministers resign as Kamal Nath tries to save govt after Scindia and 17 MLAs go incommunicado
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership.
Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.
After the dramatic developments, MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar told PTI, "We have resigned. Now it is up to the chief minister to take a call." Out of the 28 ministers, 20 were present at the cabinet meeting, besides the chief minister. (PTI)
08:29
Jyotiraditya Scindia big leader, he's definitely welcome in BJP, says Narottam Mishra
Everyone is heartily welcome in Bharatiya Janata Party. We induct even grassroot-level workers, Scindia ji is a very big leader, he is definitely welcome, BJP leader Narottam Mishra said on being asked if BJP will welcome Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into the party.
08:24
BJP leader Narottam Mishra on 'a group of Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs lodged in Bengaluru': Dushmano ke teer kha kar doston ke shahar mein, unko kis-kis ne mara ye kahani phir kabhi. pic.twitter.com/SkE0Z6l9jb
Interestingly, legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, who were brought back by a special plane by Congress leaders to Bhopal, on Thursday denied charges of horse-trading and abduction by BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh.
While reiterating their support to the Congress-led Kamal Nath government, BSP MLAs Ram Bai and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and SP legislator Rajesh Shukla denied that any BJP leader contacted them and offered a deal.
The Rajya Sabha terms of Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya will end on April 9. As per the arithmetic in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the two parties are sure to win one Rajya Sabha seat each, but a tussle is likely for the third seat. While the Congress has 114 MLAs, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators.
07:03
All Madhya Pradesh ministers present in cabinet meeting submit resignations to CM Kamal Nath
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a political crisis on Monday after a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with at least 17 MLAs, virtually raised a banner of revolt prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers present resigned reposing their faith in his leadership.
Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former #MadhyaPradesh CM: This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government. pic.twitter.com/zZUjU2Qc2V
Yesterday, a section of Congress leaders, mostly of Kamal Nath camp, demanded that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be nominated from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, seen by many as an attempt to thwart Scindia’s chance to reach the Upper House.
Nath, who left for Delhi on Sunday night, was supposed to come back to Bhopal on March 12 after celebrating Holi, but returned after meeting Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, and went into a huddle with Digvijay Singh and other senior leaders at his residence, before calling the cabinet meeting. After the meeting with Gandhi, Nath said any decision on the party's nominees for Rajya Sabha polls would be taken unanimously.
06:55
Scindia and Nath have fallen out over the post of the state Congress president, which is currently held by the chief minister.
06:54
Of them, eight had come back and many of them wanted ministerial berths, according to sources. However, two Congress MLAs have not yet returned.
06:54
Trouble has been brewing in the Congress ahead of Rajya Sabha polls as it had last week accused the BJP of trying to topple its government after 10 MLAs of the ruling party and those of its allies travelled to Haryana, though the BJP had denied the charge.
06:53
Scindia, however, kept his cards close to his chest and there was no word from him on the developments.
06:53
Nath had cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he had called the urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 pm after a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado, sparking intense speculation about the fate of his government. Many of these legislators, including ministers, had flown to Bengaluru earlier in the day.
06:52
Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.
06:51
