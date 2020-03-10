Madhya Pradesh Govt Crisis Live: We are not interested in bringing down the govt, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Madhya Pradesh Govt Crisis Live: We are not interested in bringing down the govt, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Track this live blog for instant updates on the ongoing government crisis in Madhya Pradesh after around 20 ministers resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership.
07:08
Interestingly, legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, who were brought back by a special plane by Congress leaders to Bhopal, on Thursday denied charges of horse-trading and abduction by BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh.
While reiterating their support to the Congress-led Kamal Nath government, BSP MLAs Ram Bai and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and SP legislator Rajesh Shukla denied that any BJP leader contacted them and offered a deal.
The Rajya Sabha terms of Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya will end on April 9. As per the arithmetic in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the two parties are sure to win one Rajya Sabha seat each, but a tussle is likely for the third seat. While the Congress has 114 MLAs, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators.
07:03
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a political crisis on Monday after a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with at least 17 MLAs, virtually raised a banner of revolt prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers present resigned reposing their faith in his leadership.
Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former #MadhyaPradesh CM: This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government. pic.twitter.com/zZUjU2Qc2V
Yesterday, a section of Congress leaders, mostly of Kamal Nath camp, demanded that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be nominated from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, seen by many as an attempt to thwart Scindia’s chance to reach the Upper House.
Nath, who left for Delhi on Sunday night, was supposed to come back to Bhopal on March 12 after celebrating Holi, but returned after meeting Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, and went into a huddle with Digvijay Singh and other senior leaders at his residence, before calling the cabinet meeting. After the meeting with Gandhi, Nath said any decision on the party's nominees for Rajya Sabha polls would be taken unanimously.
06:55
Scindia and Nath have fallen out over the post of the state Congress president, which is currently held by the chief minister.
06:54
Of them, eight had come back and many of them wanted ministerial berths, according to sources. However, two Congress MLAs have not yet returned.
06:54
Trouble has been brewing in the Congress ahead of Rajya Sabha polls as it had last week accused the BJP of trying to topple its government after 10 MLAs of the ruling party and those of its allies travelled to Haryana, though the BJP had denied the charge.
06:53
Scindia, however, kept his cards close to his chest and there was no word from him on the developments.
06:53
Nath had cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he had called the urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 pm after a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado, sparking intense speculation about the fate of his government. Many of these legislators, including ministers, had flown to Bengaluru earlier in the day.
06:52
06:51
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of political developments in Madhya Pradesh. Track this live blog for instant updates on the ongoing government crisis in Madhya Pradesh after around 20 ministers resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership.
