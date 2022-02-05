Magnitude 5.7 earthquake jolts Jammu and Kashmir

The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 05 2022, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 15:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, but there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to enquire about the situation in the union territory following the earthquake.

The officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km.

However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.

Government sources said Modi called up Sinha to assess the situation in the union territory after the tremors.

