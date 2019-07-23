Maha: 3 chemical godowns gutted in fire; no casualty

A fire destroyed at least three godowns, where chemicals were stored, at a village in Thane district of Maharashtra in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire brigade official here said.

The fire broke out around 1.50 am in one of the chemical godowns, located at Dapoda village in Bhiwandi town, and spread to the other two warehouses in the vicinity, he said.

Six fire engines from Bhiwandi and neighbouring Kalyan town managed to douse the flames after about six hours, the official said.

Cooling operations were underway, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Residents complained of foul smell in the area due to the burning of chemicals stored in the godowns, he added.