Maharashtra: 403 new Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Thane

The Covid-19 caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,38,931 with the addition of 403 new cases, an official said on Monday.

Seven more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the Covid-19 death toll in the district to 5,878, he said.

Currently, there are 4,438 active coronavirus cases in the district, while 2,28,615 patients have recovered, he said.

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.66 per cent, while the death rate is 2.46 per cent.

The active cases comprise 1.85 per cent of the total cases reported so far in the district.

Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 56,457, followed by Thane city-54,212, Navi Mumbai-50,206 and Mira Bhayander- 25,077, the official said.

Among the Covid-19 deaths, Thane city accounts for 1,287, Kalyan-1,089, Navi Mumbai-1,031 and Mira Bhayander- 777, he said.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, there have been so far 43,884 cases of coronavirus and 1,178 deaths due to the infection, an official from the district administration said.