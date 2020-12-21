Maharashtra: 403 Covid cases, 7 new deaths in Thane

Maharashtra: 403 new Covid-19 cases, 7 more deaths in Thane

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 21 2020, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 11:51 ist

The Covid-19 caseload in Thane district of Maharashtra has gone up to 2,38,931 with the addition of 403 new cases, an official said on Monday.

Seven more people also succumbed to the viral infection, raising the Covid-19 death toll in the district to 5,878, he said.

Currently, there are 4,438 active coronavirus cases in the district, while 2,28,615 patients have recovered, he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Covid-19 recovery rate in the district is 95.66 per cent, while the death rate is 2.46 per cent.

The active cases comprise 1.85 per cent of the total cases reported so far in the district.

Kalyan town in the district has so far reported the maximum number of coronavirus cases at 56,457, followed by Thane city-54,212, Navi Mumbai-50,206 and Mira Bhayander- 25,077, the official said.

Among the Covid-19 deaths, Thane city accounts for 1,287, Kalyan-1,089, Navi Mumbai-1,031 and Mira Bhayander- 777, he said.

In the neighbouring Palghar district, there have been so far 43,884 cases of coronavirus and 1,178 deaths due to the infection, an official from the district administration said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Thane
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

 