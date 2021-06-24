Maharashtra Covid-19 case tally crosses 60-lakh mark

Nearly 15 months after the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in India, the progressive cases in Maharashtra crossed the 60-lakh mark on Thursday even as the Uddhav Thackeray government launched preparations to face the third wave.

During the first wave and the ongoing second wave, the state has recorded 60,07,431 cases and 1,19,859 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, the state reported 9,844 cases and 197 deaths.

However, 359 deaths have been added to the progressive total – as part of the reconciliation process of Covid-portal. The case fatality rate in the state is 2 per cent.

Out of 4,03,60,931 laboratory samples, 60,07,431 have been tested positive (14.88%) for Covid-19 till date.

Currently 6,32,453 people are in home quarantine and 4,166 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total active cases in the state stands at 1,21,767.

The first set of two coronavirus cases were detected in Pune on March 9, 2020 while the first death was reported in Mumbai on March 17.

In the last nearly 15 months of the pandemic, the health infrastructure has been upgraded.

