Maharashtra firm tampers with sanitiser expiry date labels, raided

PTI, Aurngabad,
  • Mar 16 2020, 15:43pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 16:03pm ist
One such bottle with the tampered label. Photo: Reddit

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration officials raided a firm in Aurangabad and caught staff changing expiry date labels on hand sanitiser bottles to profit from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the state, a senior official said on Monday.

The staff of Eurolife Healthcare in Aurangabad's Waluj industrial area were replacing '2020' on the expiry date label with '2021', FDA Joint Commissioner Sanjay Kale told PTI.

"Prices were also being changed. The raid started on Sunday evening and went on till midnight. Sanitiser stock worth Rs 50 lakh has been seized. They were manufactured in a factory in Gujarat and were being marketed by Eurolife Healthcare in Aurangabad," Kale said.

