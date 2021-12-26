Maharashtra governor confers awards to eminent personalities

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated 44 eminent personalities from various walks of life with ‘Maharashtrachi Girishikhare’ awards at a function held at Rangsharada Auditorium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The programme was organised by People’s Art Centre on the occasion of the concluding function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Maharashtra.

Playback singer Usha Mangeshkar, actor Rohini Hattangadi, vocalist Asha Khadilkar, Gazal singer Bhimrao Panchale, playback singer Suresh Wadkar, musician Ashok Patki were among those felicitated on the occasion.

Heart specialist Dr Uday Mahurkar, BVG company head Hanmantrao Gaikwad, Tabla player Madhav Pawar, Chess champion Pravin Thipsay (award received by Bhagyashri Thipsay), sculptor Bhagwan Rampure, painter Prabhakar Kolte, architect Shashi Prabhu, environment activist Kishore Rithe and Deepak Shikarpur were prominent among those felicitated.

