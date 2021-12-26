Maharashtra Guv confers awards to eminent personalities

Maharashtra governor confers awards to eminent personalities

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 26 2021, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 23:37 ist
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (C) during the ‘Maharashtrachi Girishikhare’ awards ceremony in Mumbai. Credit: Special Arrangement

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari felicitated 44 eminent personalities from various walks of life with ‘Maharashtrachi Girishikhare’ awards at a function held at Rangsharada Auditorium in Mumbai on Sunday.  

The programme was organised by People’s Art Centre on the occasion of the concluding function of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Maharashtra.

Playback singer Usha Mangeshkar, actor Rohini Hattangadi, vocalist Asha Khadilkar, Gazal singer Bhimrao Panchale, playback singer Suresh Wadkar, musician Ashok Patki were among those felicitated on the occasion.

Heart specialist Dr Uday Mahurkar, BVG company head Hanmantrao Gaikwad, Tabla player Madhav Pawar, Chess champion Pravin Thipsay (award received by Bhagyashri Thipsay), sculptor Bhagwan Rampure, painter Prabhakar Kolte, architect Shashi Prabhu, environment activist Kishore Rithe and Deepak Shikarpur were prominent among those felicitated.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
India News
Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hit by Andhra's GO-35, India's largest theatre closes

Hit by Andhra's GO-35, India's largest theatre closes

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

 