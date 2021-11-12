Maharashtra govt signs MoU at COP26 event to promote EVs

The Maharashtra government has signed an MOU with RMI to support the adoption and promotion of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in Glasgow, United Kingdom, at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26).

RMI, a 40-year-old non-profit working on clean energy transitions globally, will provide technical support to implement the state's recently launched EV Policy, according to a press statement.

The Maharashtra EV Policy approved in July this year aims to have a 10 per cent share of EVs in total registrations by 2025 and also targets conversion of 15 per cent of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) fleet into electric by 2025.

The policy provides fiscal incentives for EV buyers and for the manufacturers of EVs and EV components along with subsidies for creation of charging infrastructure.

In Maharashtra, RMI has already been engaging with Pune through its City EV Accelerator platform to make Pune EV-ready.

“We look forward to furthering our partnership on electric mobility, ZEV, hydrogen fuel and decarbonisation of our transport sector and urban renewal sector,” said State Environment, Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray.

Jule Kortenhorst, CEO of RMI highlighted the need to mobilise climate finance and suggested the establishment of a state-backed Green Investment Bank to help finance Maharashtra’s climate ambitions.

“Maharashtra is showing leadership for climate action by sub-national governments. The size and scale of economic growth in Maharashtra provide it with the unique opportunity to leapfrog to clean and modern energy systems and be the role model for sub-national governments, not just in India, but globally,” Kortenhorst said.

