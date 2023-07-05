NCP Crisis Live: War of nerves among NCP camps as uncle vs nephew clash intensifies
NCP Crisis Live: War of nerves among NCP camps as uncle vs nephew clash intensifies
updated: Jul 05 2023, 09:31 ist
With a crucial meeting planned, it is an important day for NCP. Today, it is assumed that there will be some clarity on the situation of the party and who is the real NCP. Track latest updates on the NCP crisis only with DH.
09:30
Ajit Pawar supporters meet him at his Devgiri Bungalow in Mumbai before NCP leaders meeting
Supporters of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met him at his Devgiri Bungalow in Mumbai before the NCP leaders meeting called by Ajit Pawar.
07:11
War of nerves among NCP camps as uncle vs nephew clash intensifies
With barely few hours to go for the two parallel meetings of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - which would be a sort of litmus test for the warring camps - the war-of-nerves has intensified between the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule group and the rebelPraful Patel-Ajit Pawar faction.
Post-noon on Tuesday, people would be able to gauge: who is the real NCP?
Ajit-Bhujbal supporters take over NCP office in Nashik city
Supporters of NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal on Tuesday took possession of the party office in Maharashtra's Nashik city, leading to a vociferous protest by the local Sharad Pawar loyalists.Bhujbal, MLA from Yeola in Nashik district, on Sunday joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the state along with Ajit Pawar and seven other legislators, leading to a split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.
NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday, said his party decided to join the Eknath Shinde-led government in the interest of the state and the country, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Maintaining that there was no split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Pawar junior said that all the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government.
NCP vs NCP crisis: What has happened so far
NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who took oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday, said his party decided to join the Eknath Shinde-led government in the interest of the state and the country, and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Maintaining that there was no split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Pawar junior said that all the elected representatives (of the party) have supported the decision to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government.
