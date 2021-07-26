Maharashtra Rains Live: Over 2 lakh people evacuated so far from affected districts

The death toll from the days-long monsoon rains, floods and landslides in Maharashtra climbed to 149 on Sunday, even as rescue efforts went on to save people caught in the middle of the storm. A total of 2,29,074 people have been evacuated so far from the affected districts in the Konkan region and western Maharashtra. Follow DH for live updates
People affected by landslide in Taliye village will be rehabilitated under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Union Minister Narayan Rane
Various Central Government schemes will be utilized to help flood-affected traders in Ratnagiri, he says
CM Uddhav Thackeray to do aerial survey of 3 Western Maharashtra districts today
The seven Flood Rescue Teams from the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy, deployed to Ratnagiri and Raigarh districts, continued with the efforts to provide assistance to the flood affected local population.
NDRF team evacuate a Covid-19 patient during a rescue operation at a flooded area after rain in Kolhapur. Credit: PTI Photo/Twitter/@satyaprad1
Mumbai-Bengaluru highway shut for traffic for 3rd day, vehicles stranded
The Mumbai-Bengaluru highway continued to be shut for vehicular traffic for the third day on Sunday as its stretch near Shiroli village in rain-battered Kolhapur district of Maharashtra remained submerged, a police official said.
As a result, around 2,000 Karnataka-bound vehicles, including trucks, are stranded on the national highway, the district police said.
Maharashtra floods leave shocking trail of destruction
The mega-floods in the twin geographically diverse regions of Konkan and Western Maharashtra have left a shocking trail of destruction with the toll mounting to 149 even as 64 persons are still reported missing.
With traffic affected because of breaches in roads and large parts still inundated it would take some time for people to return to normalcy.
NDMA issues do's and dont's to be safe during a landslide