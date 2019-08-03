Maharashtra to get hyperloop project 

In a major push to high-tech infrastructure, the Maharashtra government has given the final approval to world's first Virgin Hyperloop One project between Mumbai and Pune.

"The journey between Mumbai and Pune will take just 29 minutes," Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur on Saturday.

The tendering process is expected to be completed between two to three months. According to him, Hyperloop will travel at a speed between 600 to 700 kmph. "Besides, it is a cheaper option for faster travel," Fadnavis said.

The Hyperloop, which is being pioneered by maverick entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson, has not been implemented anywhere in the world. However, Branson's concept, which aims to allow supersonic transport via a pod moving inside a vacuum tube, has drawn interest across the globe.

Dr Branson was among the invitees at the 'Make in India' summit in Mumbai a few years ago, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the summit, Fadnavis had met Branson and also visited the Hyperloop facility in Nevada, United States.

The state government has approved formation of consortium of DP World FZE and Hyperloop Technologies as "original project proponent". The FDI project is expected to see an investment of Rs 70,000 crore. At present, Mumbai is well connected to Pune by road and rail besides air.