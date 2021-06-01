Mahesh Jethmalani nominated to Rajya Sabha

Mahesh Jethmalani nominated to Rajya Sabha

His father Ram Jethmalani was also a Rajya Sabha member

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 01 2021, 05:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 05:22 ist
Mahesh Jethmalani. Credit: DH Pool

Noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani on Sunday said he has been nominated to Rajya Sabha.

"I have been intimated about my nomination to Rajya Sabha," Jethmalani told PTI.

His father Ram Jethmalani, a renowned lawyer who fought several high-profile cases, was also a Rajya Sabha member.

Mahesh Jethmalani's nomination came days after two seats in the nominated category became vacant -- Swapan Dasgupta resigned from the upper house in March this year after the BJP fielded him as a candidate in the West Bengal assembly elections and Raghunath Mohapatra succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this month.

The President, on advice of the Centre, can nominate 12 members to Rajya Sabha.

The nominated members are drawn from fields such as literature, science, sports, art, and social service. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rajya Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

Is ‘Clubhouse’ a Facebook-killer?

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

India’s oldest train Punjab Mail turns 110

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

Chinese climber 1st blind Asian to scale Mt Everest

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

When should Covid recovered patients get surgeries?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Covid-19 fungal infections | What is aspergillosis?

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

Kuwaiti breeder hopes superworms will become superfood

 