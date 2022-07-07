Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi held in POCSO case for second time

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested on Thursday by the police in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case for the second time.

The fresh case was based on a complaint by a couple of minor children that 'a man in a black car exhibited his private parts.'

The alleged incident took place on July 4. A police probe based on CCTV footage of the locality traced the accused. The children had also identified him and the vehicle.

Police sources said that Ravi confessed to the crime, but was maintaining that he was undergoing treatment for the disorder. He will be produced before the court on Thursday.

Ravi aged 46 had acted in over 75 films, mostly Malayalm and some Tamil, since 2005. He is the son of veteran actor T G Ravi.

He was earlier arrested in a similar case in 2016 in the Palakkad district of Kerala.