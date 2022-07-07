Malayalam actor held in POCSO case for second time

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi held in POCSO case for second time

The fresh case was based on a complaint by a couple of minor children that 'a man in a black car exhibited his private parts'

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 07 2022, 10:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 10:38 ist

Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi was arrested on Thursday by the police in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) case for the second time.

The fresh case was based on a complaint by a couple of minor children that 'a man in a black car exhibited his private parts.'

The alleged incident took place on July 4. A police probe based on CCTV footage of the locality traced the accused. The children had also identified him and the vehicle.

Police sources said that Ravi confessed to the crime, but was maintaining that he was undergoing treatment for the disorder. He will be produced before the court on Thursday.

Ravi aged 46 had acted in over 75 films, mostly Malayalm and some Tamil, since 2005. He is the son of veteran actor T G Ravi.

He was earlier arrested in a similar case in 2016 in the Palakkad district of Kerala.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Malayalam
India News
Pocso
Crime
Arrest

What's Brewing

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

 