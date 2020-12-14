Malaysian ministers wear PPE in Parliament

Malaysian ministers wear PPE in Parliament, opposition walks out

The Malaysian ministers came in contact with Covid-19 patients earlier but they were allowed to vote in Parliament if they wore protective gear

AFP
AFP, Kuala Lumpur,
  • Dec 14 2020, 16:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2020, 16:53 ist
Ruling party politicians, who had been required to be in quarantine due to contact with someone with a case of the Covid-19 coronavirus, wearing full personal protective equipment. Credit: AFP Photo

Two Malaysian ministers who should have been quarantining after being exposed to coronavirus voted in parliament in protective gear Monday, triggering an opposition walkout.

The politicians came into contact with Covid-19 patients earlier this month, but officials allowed them to partake in a key budget vote -- provided they wore gowns, face masks, shields and gloves.

But the sitting quickly descended into pandemonium, with opposition MPs shouting out in protest and most deciding to leave the chamber rather than cast their votes.

"It is a black day for democracy in Malaysia because there is no rule of law," opposition lawmaker Xavier Jayakumar told AFP.

However, as well as the health minister and human resources minister, one opposition MP who should have been quarantining also turned up in parliament in protective gear.

The parliament speaker insisted safeguards had been taken, including having the lawmakers transported in an ambulance and placed in a special room, state news agency Bernama reported.

He rejected attempts to stop the vote, and the nine-month-old government easily won after the walkout.

Most MPs had already backed the main budget vote last month, a victory for embattled Prime Minister Muhyddin Yassin whose parliamentary coalition holds a wafer-thin majority.

But officials need to win several more crucial votes related to specific parts of the spending bill.

Muhyiddin seized power in March without an election after the collapse of a reformist coalition, but his government is highly unstable and has been accused of lacking legitimacy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Malaysia

What's Brewing

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

Apple iPhone 13 retail box to become slimmer in 2021

Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire

Storms help douse Australia's Fraser Island bushfire

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

How ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is turning women to chess

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

Scientists look to bats for signs of next pandemic

 