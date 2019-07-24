Mamata is a victim of political violence: Swaraj

Senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said it is "surprising" that political killings are taking place in West Bengal under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee who herself has been a "victim of political violence".

Swaraj was speaking at an event where families of the victims of alleged political violence in West Bengal narrated their ordeal.

"To gain power, how can someone be so brutal and snatch someone's life? It is unbelievable. They (those who were killed) were not at fault. They had adopted the BJP due to its ideology," she said at the event.

The former external affairs minister recalled how the TMC supremo had shared with her instances of political violence that allegedly happened under the Left rule in the state.

"She (Banerjee) was herself a victim of political violence... how time changes. I am surprised," Swaraj said.