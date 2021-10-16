Man held for sharing morphed photo of Modi on WhatsApp

Man held for sharing fake photo of PM Modi's mugshot stuck to scarecrow on WhatsApp

Abhishek Gupta, a resident of Chandausi area, shared the picture as his WhatsApp status after editing it by himself

PTI
PTI, Sambhal,
  • Oct 16 2021, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 16 2021, 15:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A man has been arrested here for sharing on WhatsApp a morphed picture with mugshots of eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stuck to a scarecrow.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra on Saturday said Abhishek Gupta, a resident of Chandausi area, shared the picture as his WhatsApp status after editing it by himself.

In the picture shared on the messenger by the accused, faces of Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others can be seen pasted on a scarecrow.

It is a morphed photograph, according to police.

Police acted on it after getting a complaint on Twitter.

Gupta was arrested and a case registered in this regard at Chandausi Kotwali police station, they said.

