Man held for sharing fake photo of PM Modi's mugshot stuck to scarecrow on WhatsApp

A man has been arrested here for sharing on WhatsApp a morphed picture with mugshots of eminent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stuck to a scarecrow.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra on Saturday said Abhishek Gupta, a resident of Chandausi area, shared the picture as his WhatsApp status after editing it by himself.
In the picture shared on the messenger by the accused, faces of Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others can be seen pasted on a scarecrow.
It is a morphed photograph, according to police.
Police acted on it after getting a complaint on Twitter.
Gupta was arrested and a case registered in this regard at Chandausi Kotwali police station, they said.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Vibrant Afghan radio reduced to religious relic
In Pics: Durga Puja festivities end with idol immersion
Death in space: Here’s what would happen to our bodies
Remembering Farrukh Jaffar: A look at her best films
Karnataka CM Bommai rides autorickshaw in Davangere
T20 Cricket World Cup: Six players to watch
Covid and flu: How big could the threat be this winter?
China's space dream: A long march to the Moon & beyond