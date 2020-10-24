Man poses as woman on FB, cons Rs 23 lakh from 'suitor'

Busting an online impersonation fraud, one person from Davangere town in Karnataka was arrested by the Goa Police Cyber Cell for posing as a woman on Facebook and duping a Goa resident of Rs 23.21 lakh by promising marriage, police said on Saturday.

The accused Swapnil Naik was arrested from Davangere by a Cyber Cell team on Saturday, after tracking down his location via mobile phone, with the help of the Karnataka Police.

"On interrogation, the accused revealed that he used to pose as a female on a social media app and trap innocent persons for financial gain. He would present a sorry figure of himself and convince the victims to transfer money to him," a statement issued by the Goa Police Cyber Cell said.

The scam was carried out over a period of four months from June to September this year.

"He would also blackmail his victims, once they shared their personal details with the accused and then trap them further," the statement also said.

The accused Naik also has several cheating offences registered against him, police said.

