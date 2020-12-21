Man spent 8 months in Uttar Pradesh jail due to 'wrong' name in bail order

A man spent eight more months in jail in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharth Nagar district, about 300 kilometres from here, just because his middle name was missing in the bail order.

According to the reports, Vinod Kumar Baruar was arrested last year on charges of possession of drugs under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act 1985 and was lodged in the Siddharth Nagar district jail since then.

After several rejections, the Allahabad High Court had in April this year ordered his release on bail. Vinod, however, was not released from the jail as there was a minor mistake in his name. The bail order simply mentioned his name as ''Vinod Baruar'' instead of 'Vinod Kumar Baruar' as stated in his remand order, the reports said.

The superintendent of the jail Rakesh Singh refused to release Vinod on bail owing to the mistake.

The minor mistake, however, forced Vinod to spend eight more months in the district jail. The accused then moved the court again for another order amending the name. He was finally released a few days back.

The court directed the jail superintendent to file an affidavit in this regard. It did not punish the jail superintendent but warned him of action if he was not careful in future.