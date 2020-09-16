Mandatory coronavirus testing for passengers landing at Indian airports: Report

International airports in Mumbai and Delhi are planning to arrange Covid-19 tests for incoming passengers under the assumption that testing will be made mandatory at the airports once the normal functioning of the flights resume.

The Health Ministry is considering making Covid-19 tests mandatory for all passengers who arrive at Indian airports, according to a report by Economic TImes. Compulsory Covid-19 testing at airports is being practised in major hubs such as Dubai, Hong Kong, Frankfurt and Paris.

Currently, the ministry guidelines dictate RT-PCR tests at least 96 hours before the journey begins for all the incoming travellers.

At a minimum cost of Rs 1,600, Mumbai International Airport along with Suburban Diagnostics has arranged a coronavirus testing facility. The tests, which are available for international and domestic travellers, can be booked online or at the help desk and the results will be made available in 8 hours.

Suburban Diagnostics told the publication that they are setting up separate lab infrastructure for airport travellers. “We are testing 50 people per day now, but expect this number to go up,” said Anupa Dixit, lab director of Suburban Diagnostics.

Meanwhile, at the Delhi airport on-site testing, in partnership with Genestring Diagnostic Centre, has been set up. With a walk-in facility, all travellers including international passengers who couldn't get a test before boarding the flight can book their tests online.

The results of the test will be declared in four to six hours and with a negative test, passenger can continue their journey. The cost for the test here would cost Rs 2,400 and for lounge access, an additional cost of Rs 2,600 would be charged.

“We understand this is a pilot to soon do away with institutional quarantine altogether in coming months as people get tested in the airport,” Chetan Kohli, COO of Genestring Diagnostics, said.

However, if tested positive for coronavirus, they would be ordered home or institutional quarantine depending on the severity of their symptoms. While their samples are being tested, passengers can opt to wait in an isolated area or stay in an airport hotel.