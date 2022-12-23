Covid: Mandaviya to hold meeting with health ministers

Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers on December 23 over rising Covid cases

He said the focus is to ensure that no unknown variant of the virus enters India and at the same time there is no impediment to travelling

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 23 2022, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 00:43 ist
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. CrediT: PTI Photo

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting with health ministers of states and Union territories on Friday over rising Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world.

Mandaviya made a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on India's preparedness.

"We are constantly monitoring the situation. There are no direct flights between China and India but people come via other routes," he said.

Read | PM directs officials to strengthen Covid surveillance

He said the focus is to ensure that no unknown variant of the virus enters India and at the same time there is no impediment to travelling.

As China and some other countries witness a surge in Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against complacency, called for strict vigil and directed that the ongoing surveillance measures, especially at international airports, be strengthened.

"Covid is not over yet," Modi reiterated at a high-level Covid review meeting and urged people to wear masks in crowded places.

The Union Health Ministry asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to ensure random post-arrival Covid testing of two per cent of arriving passengers in each international flight at airports from December 24, to minimize the risk of ingress of any new variant of coronavirus in the country.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mansukh Mandaviya
India
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

In retaken Ukraine village, few locals, cats and ruins

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

'Chello Show', 'RRR': Oscar shortlist entries for India

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Centre

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets

 