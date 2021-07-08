Mankind Pharma gets DRDO nod to manufacture, market Covid drug 2-DG

Drug firm Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it had received the licence from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market oral 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), which is used for the treatment of Covid-19.

The drug was developed by the Defence Research and Development Establishment, Gwalior. The clinical trials were conducted by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences, a DRDO lab, in association with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, said Mankind Pharma in a statement.

Read: How Covid-19 unravelled India's economy in months

The company would manufacture the product at its facilities in Visakhapatnam and Himachal Pradesh, the statement said.

The office of the Drugs Controller General of India on May 1 had permitted the emergency use of 2-DG as an adjunct treatment for moderate to severe Covid-19 patients, Mankind Pharma said.

The drug is found to help hospitalised Covid-19 patients recover faster and is known to reduce the supplemental oxygen dependency among Covid-19 patients, the company said.

"Our objective behind this agreement is to ensure maximum reach of this medication to the deserving Indian patients suffering from the deadly pandemic," the company added.